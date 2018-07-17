By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday starts with overcast thanks to widespread stratus cloud cover. The clouds will start to break apart by late morning allowing for increasing sunshine which will help to destabilize the atmosphere along the Front Range. The result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Most of the storms will be far from severe but a few may strength enough to cause quarter-size hail and/or damaging wind up to 60 mph.

Generally speaking the mountains have the best chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and areas northeast of the metro area including Greeley and Fort Morgan have the best chance of storms turning severe.

The chance for thunderstorms ends by late Tuesday evening. Wednesday will bring the start of another heat wave with highs in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. The fire danger will also increase as sunny, hot, and dry weather dominates most of Colorado.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.