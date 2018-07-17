By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – As police continue to search for the person responsible for the death of a popular East High School football player, the teen’s family is focusing on all he achieved.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at City Park to celebrate the life of Reese Grant-Cobb, 17.

Reese’s parents leaned on his teammates, the East High football team, for support as they tried to keep a strong face. The young men escorted Reese’s entire family to the bandstand where they addressed the large crowd.

“I could not be more grateful than I am in this very moment. I couldn’t love God more than I do in this very moment,” said Beverly Cobb, Reese’s mother referring to the turnout.

His family says they take comfort knowing Reese accomplished so much in his short time on earth.

“We see what Reese’s life purpose was, was to touch people was to change lives. It was to uplift,” Reese’s cousin, Terri Wash, said. “This baby was 17-years-old and to have over 1,000 people expected to show up, it’s amazing. The legacy…. The legacy. I only hope I have so much love and respect and support from the community when my time comes.”

The family also had a message for the person or people who took Reese’s life.

RELATED: Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Stabbing Death Of Former East High Football Star

“You guys, if you had just taken 30 seconds to talk to him you too would’ve been his friend. You have taken somebody that was a friend to everybody,” said Wash.

Wash said she hopes people see the need for a culture shift. Reese wanted to be a friend to everyone. She wishes everyone could see life from his perspective and take a moment to have a conversation with one another.

“Can you imagine the impact that we could have?” she said.

Beverly Cobb had one last message for those in attendance before taking a seat.

“But are you kidding me?! I want to thank the community of Denver because Lord have mercy, when I needed you all, you showed up.”

In an effort to pay forward the love Reese shared, his family has declared his birthday, July 20, an annual day of service.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Family Of Reese Grant-Cobb

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.