CBS and the Recording Academy announced today that “Music’s Biggest Night” is returning to LA. Next year’s GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center Sunday, Feb. 10 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) only on CBS.

Nominations for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and will honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

“We are delighted to host the world’s premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “As always, GRAMMY season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events.”

“It is exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be back at the Staples Center in the heart of the City of Angels,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “We look forward to showcasing musicians across multiple musical genres on the world’s biggest stage.”