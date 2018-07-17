ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has created a GoFundMe account to help the family of a seasonal who drowned at Steamboat Lake State Park on July 10. David Mutabazi was just 24 years old.

Mutabazi had gone for a jog, then went for a swim in the park’s lake after his shift had ended, CPW officials stated.

“When a witness saw him struggling in the water, she tried to swim to him and help; however, Mutabazi disappeared under the water before she was able to reach him,” officials wrote. “According to the Routt County coroner, it is likely Mutabazi experienced cramps, leaving him unable to swim.”

Mutabazi had been working as a seasonal employee at the park since May. CPW officials said he was was a recent graduate of Kirkwood Community College’s Natural Resources program.

Mutabazi was an immigrant from The Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa and was also a medical interpreter for Swahili speakers, officials stated.

“He was always in great spirits, always smiling,” said Park Manager Julie Arington. “David’s passing has been very tough for all of us, but his family is very distraught and is now facing enormous financial strains.”

Arington said many CPW employees and members of the public have asked how they can help.

“Right now, financial assistance is probably the most effective thing people can do the help David’s family,” Arington stated. “They need our help, so we hope this fundraising effort can help during this difficult time.”

Funds will help transport David’s body to his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for burial, as well as help with funeral expenses, CPW officials said in a statement.

You can make a donation at this gofundme site.