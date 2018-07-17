DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School District confirmed Tuesday that Superintendent Tom Boasberg will be stepping down from his position.

Boasberg has led DPS and its 92,000 students since January 2009. During Boasberg’s tenure, the district has posted record enrollment and increased its graduation rates. Boasberg joined DPS in 2007, as DPS Chief Operating Officer under Superintendent Michael Bennet. Before that, Boasberg worked for Level 3 Communications.

In 206 Boasberg took a six-month sabbatical to South America. In his absence, Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova took over. It is unclear if a succession plan is in place or if a national search will be launched for Boasberg’s replacement.

A lengthy statement from Boasberg is posted on the school district’s website.

It says, in part, “After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to step down to fulfill my commitment to my family and pass the torch of leadership.”