AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A generous donation will help close the loop of bike trails that snakes around the Denver Metro Area.

“Colorado’s brand is…we’re all about outdoor recreation and these trails and loops are going to be powerfully important to amplifying that brand all over the country,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper and the Colorado State Director of The Trust for Public Land announced a $2 million donation to the Colorado Community Trails Program.

Top priority is building the Triple Creek Greenway, which will link the Sand Creek Greenway to the Aurora Reservoir.

“Well, if you look at it, the Triple Creek Greenway Trail here is the missing link to a 100-mile loop around the entire Metropolitan area. It will allow us to have connectivity to dozens of other trails,” Hickenlooper explained.