LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Water announced Waterton Canyon will be closed for a private event in the coming weeks.

The popular attraction will be closed Aug. 10 for Denver Water’s 100th anniversary celebration. Organizers say they plan to hold the event at the Kassler Treatment plant which was built in the early 1900s but is not working now.

The area will reopen on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 6 1918, Denver residents voted to purchase the Denver Union Water Company which is now known as Denver Water.