By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Veterans from both the United States, and Great Britain are walking 1,000 miles throughout the nation to raise money and awareness for veteran health. The Walking With the Wounded organization arrived in Denver on Monday to spread their message.

The veterans carry buckets for donations while they walk along their journey. The money goes toward other organizations which help rehabilitate veterans both physically and mentally.

The group first met in Los Angeles to start their journey. Those involved said there was an immediate connection between the British and Americans.

“There was that immediate bond,” said Larry Hinkle, a U.S. Marine.

“It was like we had known each other for ages,” said Kemsley Whittlesea, a British Army soldier.

The group has traveled through many states in the western half of the country. They drive to small and large cities alike. Then, using a tracking device, they walk closer toward their 1,000 mile goal.

Eventually, they will end in New York City.

By completing the walk, those involved hoped to encourage other veterans to seek the help they may need.

“The visible injuries aren’t the only things that are there. The mental injuries are just as bad,” Whittlesea said.

“If we can help one person understand that, that is what this is all about,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said he had to overcome both physical and mental challenges. He said opening up to others and seeking the necessary help aided his ability to fight demons.

He said he was the commander of a convoy which was attacked in Iraq. One of his peers, 1st Sgt. Ed Smith, was killed as a result of the attack.

“He was a marine’s marine,” Hinkle said. “The what if’s crept in years later. For the longest time, I let pride take over, and said ‘I didn’t need help. I could handle it myself.’”

However, after seeking outside help, Hinkle was able to overcome his challenges.

The walk across America will be the second journey the organization has completed. The first took place in the United Kingdom.

“It is Prince Harry’s vision,” Whittlesea said. “The more people we hit, the more people we can speak to, the more awareness we can raise.”

By coming together, soldiers from both countries hoped they could spread the encouragement needed, for other veterans to get help.

“I’ve always worked with the Americans. We get injured together. We fight together. So now we wish to heal together as well,” Whittlesea said.

LINK: Walking With The Wounded

