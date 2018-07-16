By Makenzie O’Keefe

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s been two years since Aurora teenager Lashaya Stine disappeared. Now, Aurora Police are once again asking the public for help in her case.

Stine was last seen on surveillance video walking near Montview Boulevard and Peoria in July of 2016. Police have followed through on several tips over the past two years, but Stine has not been located.

Her family members and police say they believe someone knows what happened and they are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“The reality is folks, we know somebody out there knows something,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a video posted to Facebook. “And whatever it is they know, it may seem insignificant to them, but that little insignificant piece maybe just the thing we need to find Lashaya.”

The Aurora Police Department, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and FBI are offering rewards totaling $15,000 for information about Stine’s whereabouts.

Tipsters can reach the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Tipline at 303-739-6164 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at -720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.

