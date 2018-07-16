  • CBS4On Air

Quenon Glaspy, Mikie Tarango and Kylan Sapp

DENVER (CBS4) — Three of six suspects have pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a shooting at a home in Denver.

shooting 3 Plead Guilty To Murder During Attempted Robber At Denver Home

(credit: CBS)

On September 25, 2017, the victim, 24-year-old Dominique Cozy, was shot at his home in the 2200 block of S. Delaware Street.

dominique cozy 3 Plead Guilty To Murder During Attempted Robber At Denver Home

Dominique Cozy (credit: Denver DA)

Police say Quenon Glaspy, 21, Mikie Tarango, 21, and Kylan Sapp, 22, each pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder. Sentencing hearings for Glaspy and Tarango are scheduled for Aug. 24. Sapp is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23.

quenon glaspy mikie tarango kylan sapp 3 Plead Guilty To Murder During Attempted Robber At Denver Home

Quenon Glaspy, Mikie Tarango and Kylan Sapp (credit: Denver DA)

William Webb, 26, and Savannah Leisegang, 18, have each charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of attempt to commit aggravated robbery. Leisegang pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tyjonn Villa, 22, was charged with one count of murder in the first degree-after deliberation, one count of murder in the first degree, and two counts of attempt to commit aggravated robbery.

Webb and Villa are scheduled for disposition hearings on Oct. 11.

The DA spokesman told CBS4 that the robbery involved drugs.

The arrest warrants for all defendants continue to be suppressed.

 

 

