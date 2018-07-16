  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After widespread rain on Sunday – it was our wettest day in a month in Denver – we go back to our typical 10-20% chance for a late day thunderstorm on Monday. The day will start with areas of dense fog which will clear by late morning.

Overall the mountains and the far Eastern Plains of Colorado (mainly east of Fort Morgan) have the best chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. And some of the storms on the northeast plains could be severe with damaging wind and possibly hail up to the size of quarters. These areas are under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather mainly during the evening.

113 Latest Forecast: Back To Small Storm Chances
A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop for Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday followed by a return to sunny, hot, and dry weather starting Wednesday. Temperatures will approach 100° again in many areas Thursday afternoon.

5day Latest Forecast: Back To Small Storm Chances

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Back To Small Storm Chances

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

