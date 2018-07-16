EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The two suspects accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire have bonded out of jail.

Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, turned themselves over to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the pair sparked the fire by firing tracer rounds at a shooting range in Basalt.

The fire burned more than 6,800 acres and destroyed three homes. All residents were allowed to return to their homes last week.

