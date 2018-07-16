  • CBS4On Air

Allison Marcus (left) and Richard Miller (right) (credit: CBS)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The two suspects accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire have bonded out of jail.

Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, turned themselves over to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the pair sparked the fire by firing tracer rounds at a shooting range in Basalt.

shooting range fire dangers 6pkg frame 1125 Lake Christine Fire Suspects Bond Out Of Jail

The Lake Christine Fire (credit: CBS)

The fire burned more than 6,800 acres and destroyed three homes. All residents were allowed to return to their homes last week.

