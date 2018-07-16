CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy rain flooded the Junkins Fire burn scar south of Canon City on Sunday.

Flash flooding caused mudslides in places like Wetmore and brought plenty of debris onto Highway 96 — which remains closed as of Monday evening. CO 165 is open with some flaggers directing traffic.

Deputies say rocks and debris cover the highway in at least 10 different places.

No one was reportedly hurt, but the Colorado Department of Transportation has not said how long it will take to clean up.