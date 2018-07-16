Filed Under:Custer County, Highway 96, Junkins Fire, Local TV, Westcliffe, Wetmore

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy rain flooded the Junkins Fire burn scar south of Canon City on Sunday.

co flooding and rockslides 6vo transfer frame 0 Heavy Rain Forces Mudslides & Highway Closure

(credit: CBS)

Flash flooding caused mudslides in places like Wetmore and brought plenty of debris onto Highway 96 — which remains closed as of Monday evening. CO 165 is open with some flaggers directing traffic.

co flooding and rockslides 6vo transfer frame 360 Heavy Rain Forces Mudslides & Highway Closure

(credit: CBS)

Deputies say rocks and debris cover the highway in at least 10 different places.

co 96 debris 1 Heavy Rain Forces Mudslides & Highway Closure

(credit: CBS)

No one was reportedly hurt, but the Colorado Department of Transportation has not said how long it will take to clean up.

