DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation into the death of a man who shot and killed a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has been finalized.

The report finds the officers who shot and killed Matthew Riehl acted lawfully.

Riehl shot Deputy Zack Parrish on New Year’s Eve at Riehl’s apartment.

The gunman also injured other deputies and a police officer along with two neighbors.

The investigation reveals deputies reasonably feared for their lives when they shot Riehl. It adds he posed a deadly threat to law enforcement and the community.