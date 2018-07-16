DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is delivering the annual State of the City Address Monday.

Mayor Hancock was expected to layout his administration’s accomplishments and present his priorities moving forward. Officials said part of his speech would also include saluting the retiring police chief and introducing the new one.

Last year, Hancock focused most of his remarks on three areas: housing, traffic and growth management.

He spoke of the programs underway to improve each of those areas, and announced new programs to address some of the problems that need more work.

Hancock also spent a lot of his speech last year advocating for more affordable housing and attempting to stop the gentrification of certain neighborhoods issues that continue to be at the top of his priority list.

The mayor invited Denver residents to join him for a free cookout outside of the Carla Madison Recreation Center from noon to 2 p.m.