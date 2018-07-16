  • CBS4On Air

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – A group of cancer survivors, loved ones, and caregivers are climbing Quandary Peak near Breckenridge.

colorectal cancer survivors quandary 3 from their website Cancer Survivors Climb Colorado 14er

2017 Climb for the Cure (credit Fight CRC)

The group is raising money and awareness for colorectal cancer, the number two cancer killer among men and women in the U.S.

colorectal cancer survivors quandary 1 from their website Cancer Survivors Climb Colorado 14er

2017 Climb for the Cure (credit Fight CRC)

Member of the climbing team had already raised $47,000 before they started the climb at 5 a.m. The money goes to Fight Colorectal Cancer and is used for advocacy and research.

colorectal cancer survivors quandary 2 from their website Cancer Survivors Climb Colorado 14er

2017 Climb for the Cure (credit Fight CRC)

Climb for a Cure was started in 2016 by Fight CRC as a way to raise awareness of the importance of screening.

