SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – A group of cancer survivors, loved ones, and caregivers are climbing Quandary Peak near Breckenridge.

The group is raising money and awareness for colorectal cancer, the number two cancer killer among men and women in the U.S.

Member of the climbing team had already raised $47,000 before they started the climb at 5 a.m. The money goes to Fight Colorectal Cancer and is used for advocacy and research.

Climb for a Cure was started in 2016 by Fight CRC as a way to raise awareness of the importance of screening.