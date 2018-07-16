By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) — Every Sunday, during Denver Broncos season, ticket holders trust stadium employees to take them to their seats, or to even serve them fresh food. But, after the training they received Sunday, Broncos fans can now trust many with their lives.

Thanks to a partnership with University of Colorado Hospital, UCHealth, hundreds of stadium employees were given training on how to stop life threatening bleeding situations.

“It gives them more skills to help people if they are in need,” said Dr. Robert McIntyre, Medical Director of Trauma Services at UCHealth.

McIntyre said the training the staff members received was needed, especially as critical responses increase in frequency.

“This course is all about teaching people how to recognize bleeding that might be life threatening,” McIntyre said.

Employees at UCHealth volunteered their time to train the staff.

“It was very informative, just to be able to save somebody’s life if you are put in that situation,” said Jeremiah Holmes, a stadium employee.

“I am appreciative of learning that information,” said Justin Holmes, a stadium employee.

“You never expect a situation like this to happen. But, if it does, I feel like I will be prepared,” Jeremiah Holmes said.

Mile High Stadium is already equipped with AED’s throughout the concourses. The stadium pledged to implement kits throughout the building as well, that will help employees stop the bleed in the future.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.