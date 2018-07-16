Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos on Nov. 19, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders entered a guilty plea in connection to a car crash in 2017.

It happened in Parker in August.

Sanders was cited for careless driving after he passing heavy traffic by driving in the median of South Chambers near East Main Street.

He ended up pleading guilty to a lane usage violation and will have to pay a $50 fine.

Investigators said Sanders was hit by a minivan whose driver pulled into the median. That female driver was also cited for careless driving.