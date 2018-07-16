  • CBS4On Air

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos on Nov. 19, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders entered a guilty plea in connection to a car crash in 2017.

It happened in Parker in August.

gettyimages 873394208 master Broncos Emmanuel Sanders Pleads Guilty Lesser Charge

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos runs for yards after a catch in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sanders was cited for careless driving after he passing heavy traffic by driving in the median of South Chambers near East Main Street.

He ended up pleading guilty to a lane usage violation and will have to pay a $50 fine.

Investigators said Sanders was hit by a minivan whose driver pulled into the median. That female driver was also cited for careless driving.

