  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ashford Belmar Apartments, Barricade, Lakewood, Lakewood Police, Local TV
(credit: Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say they are trying to make contact with a barricaded man in the Ashford Belmar area.

The situation started late Saturday night at the Ashford Belmar Apartments on Kentucky Drive.

Neighbors at the complex were kept away from their homes for hours until police allowed them back in at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police ask those neighbors to continue to be aware of the active crime scene.

Police have not released details about the suspect or what caused the more than 12-hour standoff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s