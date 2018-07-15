LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say they are trying to make contact with a barricaded man in the Ashford Belmar area.

The situation started late Saturday night at the Ashford Belmar Apartments on Kentucky Drive.

Neighbors at the complex were kept away from their homes for hours until police allowed them back in at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police ask those neighbors to continue to be aware of the active crime scene.

Police have not released details about the suspect or what caused the more than 12-hour standoff.