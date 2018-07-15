ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office say two men were arrested after shots rang out at a rodeo.

The deputies responded to 44000 block of Comanche Creek Road at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They say at least 1,000 people were at the event.

They say a group of people started fighting when one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. Investigators say they don’t know if anyone was hit, but two people working the event were treated for minor injuries related to the fight.

Deputies later arrested two men who were leaving the rodeo. They face charges related to the shooting.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The men have not been identified.

Anyone with more information about the fight and shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-805-6114, or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7767).