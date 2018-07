LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of C470 at Broadway were closed for a few hours Sunday after an RV caught fire.

East bound C-470 is closed at Broadway due to a fully engulfed RV Fire. All occupants safely escaped without injuries. Firefighters on scene working to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/S5WF19Mnya — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) July 15, 2018

Littleton firefighters responded and say everyone inside escaped without injuries.

The RV was destroyed. It’s not clear what caused the fire.