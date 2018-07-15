  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

By Danielle Chavira

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s most well-known faces celebrated his 2nd birthday in Georgetown on Saturday.

Parker the Snow Dog was joined by 50 of his dog friends at Guanella Pass Brewery.

Lovelands Parker The Snow Dog Celebrates 2nd Birthday

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

The party also served as a fundraiser for Charlie’s Place, an animal shelter in Clear Creek County. Parker’s owner, Dustin Schaefer, says 274 lbs. of dog food and $1,100 were donated.

Lovelands Parker The Snow Dog Celebrates 2nd Birthday

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Each one of the doggie guests got a goodie bag full of treats from Mountain Dog Outfitters.

Parker is the mascot for Loveland Ski Area and is also a therapy dog for the Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village Camp.

He’s been seen around the Denver metro area with familiar faces like Miles the Mascot.

Shaefer and Parker were paired up in July of 2017 after Loveland’s previous Bernese Mountain dog, Toby, passed away in the previous May.

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

