EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County sheriff’s deputies say the two people accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire are now in custody.

Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, turned themselves in after midnight Sunday.

Investigators say the suspects, both from El Jebel, are now charged with 4th degree arson and are being held on a $7,500 bond.

The Lake Christine Fire is 57 percent contained. It’s burned more than 6,700 acres and three homes.

Marcus and Miller were reportedly shooting tracer rounds at a shooting range in Basalt before the fire started. There’s now debate whether the shooting range should be closed or if stronger restrictions should be implemented.

