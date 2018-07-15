  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Allison Marcus, Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, El Jebel, Local TV, Richard Miller, Wildfires

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County sheriff’s deputies say the two people accused of starting the Lake Christine Fire are now in custody.

allison marcus mug from eagleco Lake Christine Suspects Surrender To Deputies; Face Arson Charges

Allison Marcus (credit: CBS)

Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, turned themselves in after midnight Sunday.

richard miller mug from eagleco e1531683060105 Lake Christine Suspects Surrender To Deputies; Face Arson Charges

Richard Miller (credit: CBS)

Investigators say the suspects, both from El Jebel, are now charged with 4th degree arson and are being held on a $7,500 bond.

lake christine fire victims pkg frame 705 Lake Christine Suspects Surrender To Deputies; Face Arson Charges

(credit: CBS)

The Lake Christine Fire is 57 percent contained. It’s burned more than 6,700 acres and three homes.

Marcus and Miller were reportedly shooting tracer rounds at a shooting range in Basalt before the fire started. There’s now debate whether the shooting range should be closed or if stronger restrictions should be implemented.

