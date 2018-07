DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Durango turned herself into police after she was accused of embezzling more than half of a million dollars from a dental office.

The Durango Herald reports 49-year-old Robin Bernazzani worked at Dental Associates of the Southwest.

Over the course of six years, investigators say she wrote herself checks or used a doctor’s credit cards to pay her bills or shop online.

The spending added up to more than $500,000.