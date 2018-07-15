GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hospital officials say the remaining injured victims from a school bus crash have been released from North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

The crash happened on Thursday near County Roads 22 and 49 when a truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and hit the bus causing both vehicles to swerve to the sides of the road.

The bus was on its way back from Elitch Gardens. It was carrying teens with the Student Recovery Program; a summer program designed to empower young Latino men in the Greeley community.

One of the victims told CBS4 he was hurt and several of his friends suffered broken bones. His thoughts are also with the bus driver who was more seriously injured.

The Greeley Tribune reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration doesn’t require school buses to be equipped with seat belts. However, all buses in District 6 have seat belts, and school district officials say they are considering requiring students to wear seat belts following Thursday’s crash.

The truck driver, William Carroll of Littleton, has been charged with a careless driving resulting in injury.