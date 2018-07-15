ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aspen Police Department’s new sign is under scrutiny from Aspen residents. They say the police department broke the law because the sign violates the local sign ordinance.

The Aspen Times reports critics say the sign is too big. They say if businesses and property owners have to follow the rules, so should city government.

The police chief says the sign was designed to help people easily find the station in case of an emergency.

The city council has decided to swap it out for something smaller.