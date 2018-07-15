If you’re shopping for women’s clothing, handmade jewelry and home decor, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest Denver options to check out. Read on for the newest boutiques to visit around town.

The District Shops

2500 E. First Ave., Suite A100, Cherry Creek

The District Shops in Cherry Creek is now home to an array of artisans, curators and small businesses offering everything from women’s clothing and vintage furniture to food and craft beer.

According to the business’ website, the venue aims “to support our local community by providing local vendors a place to showcase their talents.”

At The District Shops, patrons can also access design consultations and creative workshops, a barbershop, and a place to make their own butters and scrubs. For a complete summary of all of the venue’s offerings, take a look at the website here.

So far, The District Shops has received two five-star reviews on Yelp.

Emily J., who reviewed the new spot on July 6, wrote, “It is so easy to lose track of time in this place! The building houses hundreds of small local businesses, with everything from candles and lotions, to the cutest clothes, furniture and antiques.”

Yelper Natalya K. added, “It is so creative! I absolutely love it! It’s amazing and I can literally find everything I need in one store.”

The District Shops is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Bohemian Bazaar

5010 Acoma St., Globeville

Bohemian Bazaar is a spiritual shop offering women’s clothing, crystals and gemstones, jewelry, home decor and more.

Owned by Tracie and Chris Brady, Bohemian Bazaar started as a simple love for crystals, which eventually lead them to become diggers and own their own crystal mine. According to the shop’s website, the “boho lifestyle emporium” supports all facets of a balanced spirit and aims to transport customers to the far reaches of the earth.

Bohemian Bazaar currently holds two five-star reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Bethany S., who reviewed Bohemian Bazaar on May 2, wrote, “I went here to visit with my sister and we loved some of the unique and intricate women style clothing they had. Hippie style but cool nonetheless.”

Carin M. noted, “Bohemian Bazaar is great! I enjoyed my trip here with one of my girlfriends. We are total hippies at heart so this place was definitely pulling at our heart strings.”

Bohemian Bazaar is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Modern Nomad Home

2936 Larimer St., Five Points

Modern Nomad Home is a design collective with used, vintage and consignment items, including home decor, women’s clothing and more. The items available are ever changing, as new vendors come in and out each day. Visitors are likely to find a collection of throw pillows, pottery, blankets, lamps, rugs and more.

Modern Nomad Home currently holds four stars out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Allison C., who visited on June 18, wrote, “One of my favorite places for inspiration! Inside one building they have vintage clothing, jewelry, art installations, mid-century modern and bohemian furniture and decor, and bulk cleaning and hygiene products.”

Dave B. noted, “For me, an old man, just OK. For women and young hipsters, probably better. It is pleasant and welcoming. Some interesting items.”

Modern Nomad Home is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

