DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy will host its annual Day of Service on Saturday, September 8th, but registration for the volunteer projects is open now. Day of Service is a one-day volunteer opportunity. Xcel Energy brings thousands of volunteers together for the Colorado community.

LINK: Register for Day of Service

The utility sets up 77 volunteer projects at nonprofits across the state. Each project has a team lead who organizes all the supplies, and the workflow. The projects last from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. About 80-percent of the projects are family friendly, and parents are encouraged to bring their children.

Xcel Energy expects nearly 3,900 volunteers to sign up for the project in an effort to bring all Coloradans together for their communities.