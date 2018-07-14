Filed Under:Colorado Volunteering, Community Volunteering, Day Of Service 2018, Together 4 Colorado, Xcel Energy Day Of Service
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy will host its annual Day of Service on Saturday, September 8th, but registration for the volunteer projects is open now. Day of Service is a one-day volunteer opportunity. Xcel Energy brings thousands of volunteers together for the Colorado community.

LINK: Register for Day of Service

The utility sets up 77 volunteer projects at nonprofits across the state. Each project has a team lead who organizes all the supplies, and the workflow. The projects last from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. About 80-percent of the projects are family friendly, and parents are encouraged to bring their children.

xcel energy day of service 41 Registration Opens For Xcel Energy’s Day Of Service

(credit: CBS)

Xcel Energy expects nearly 3,900 volunteers to sign up for the project in an effort to bring all Coloradans together for their communities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s