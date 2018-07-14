DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped an MS13 gang member with a long criminal history in Denver from re-entering the United States.

Agents say they first noticed a group trying to bypass the Ysleta Border Patrol Station east of El Paso, Texas.

After tracking the group for about four hours, agents caught the group of nine people. Each admitted to entering the country illegally. After processing their information, agents learned one of the subjects was 25-year-old William Amaya-Ortiz.

Agents say Amaya-Ortiz had already been removed from the U.S. four times, and was an active member of the notorious gang. He has multiple convictions including assault and DWI.

Amay-Ortiz, along with the eight other individuals, are being processed for removal.