Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Local TV, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Zoe Vyzourek
Zoe Vyzourek (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police shared a post calling for the return of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared on July 4.

Zoe Vyzourek was featured on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Zoe Vyzourek (credit: CBS)

She’s described as weighing 94 lbs. and being 5′ tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say her ears are pierced.

The Vice and Human Trafficking Unit within the Colorado Springs Police Department posted information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Friday night.

Details about her disappearance have not been released.

If anyone has information on where she may be, call 911 or 719-444-7000.

