LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Four females and a male are on the run after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Saturday morning in Lakewood.

A Lakewood Police Department spokesperson said a man was giving a ride to another man in his blue Dodge Journey. At 9 a.m., they stopped in the 5400 block of West 6th Avenue.

The passenger then pulled out a handgun as a green Nissan Pathfinder pulled alongside.

The driver suffered minor injuries as he was forced out of the car.

Four females jumped from the Nissan and drove the man’s Dodge away.

The armed suspect joined another male in the Pathfinder and left the scene.

That Pathfinder and the armed suspect have since been located, according to Lakewood PD Agent Lindsay Jones. The suspect who allegedly displayed the handgun was taken into custody near the Pathfinder.

Police are still looking for the Dodge Journey, which had Texas temporary tags “1311045X” at the time of the carjacking, as well as the five other people allegedly involved in its theft.

One of the females has bright red hair, according to the victim.

Jones said the Dodge owner was being interviewed, and it was not immediately clear whether the driver was acquainted with the suspect who is now in custody, or why he was giving the suspect a ride.