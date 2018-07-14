  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Allison Sarah Marcus, Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Local TV, Richard Miller, Shooting Range, Tracer Rounds, Wildfires

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Basalt is considering closing a shooting range operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The range was the site where two people allegedly shot illegal tracer rounds which started the Lake Christine fire.

The Lake Christine Fire (credit: CBS)

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Richard Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 for felony arson. Both are from the El Jebel area.

Town council members met Tuesday for the first time since the fire started on July 3.

The Lake Christine Fire (credit: CBS)

The Aspen Times reports a majority of members were in favor of tougher restrictions at the range. Some wanted it closed altogether.

A final decision has not been announced.

RELATED: Gun Expert: Tracer Bullets Are A ‘Well-Known Fire Danger’

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

