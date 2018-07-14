BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Basalt is considering closing a shooting range operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The range was the site where two people allegedly shot illegal tracer rounds which started the Lake Christine fire.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Richard Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22 for felony arson. Both are from the El Jebel area.

Town council members met Tuesday for the first time since the fire started on July 3.

The Aspen Times reports a majority of members were in favor of tougher restrictions at the range. Some wanted it closed altogether.

A final decision has not been announced.

