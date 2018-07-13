Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, Education, Local TV, Summer Academy

DENVER (CBS4) – A free “Summer Academy” has made it a goal to encourage students to continue their learning over the break.

More than 5,000 students are enrolled in half day instruction classes provided by Denver Public Schools this summer.

The goal is to prevent the summer slide.

“During the summer day camp, my team and I use the program to bridge the gap between the school years, aiming to keep the knowledge fresh and at the forefront of our students’ minds to aid in a smooth transistion into the school year,” one counselor said.

Some of the topics covered in the summer camp include history and math.

