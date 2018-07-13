ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Fewer people are out searching for a 38-year-old man who apparently got lost while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, but officials say that’s not a sign they’ll be giving up the search anytime soon.

Brian Perri has been missing since he summited Mount Meeker in the park on June 30. He was reported missing on July 5.

“We have a plan in place that we can step up and allocate or reallocate additional resources as needed to either proceed into the backcountry to conduct a search or investigate more,” said Dave O’Brien, who is leading the search effort.

Perri, who is from Fort Collins, texted a picture of his summit to the 13,911-foot mountain and that was the last communication anyone has had from him.

The U.S. Forest Service says there was lightning on the day of Perri’s hike.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since Saturday, June 30. Especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.