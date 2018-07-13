  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Claire Montour)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Claire Montour suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

“I have an inherited form of Amyloidosis.”

donor dash 5pkg frame 231 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

The disease, passed down from her father, means the proteins her body produces are oddly shaped. They cannot be metabolized and collect in her body and her organs.

donor dash 5pkg frame 351 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

“I had a lot of water retention and heart failure, so I was on medication, but my dad lived to 75, so I thought I would live to 75.”

donor dash 5pkg frame 715 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

She was just 60 years old when her life would change.

“I drove myself to the hospital because I thought I had the flu.”

donor dash 5pkg frame 2303 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

Claire Montour (credit: CBS)

It would take 10 days for the staff at Swedish Hospital to stabilize her before airlifting her to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota.

After extensive evaluation, she was added to the donor list.

After extensive evaluation, she was added to the donor list.

donor dash 5pkg frame 1648 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

“After being in the hospital quite a while, I got the call one night, and you don’t know what to do with those emotions.”

She would receive a new heart, liver and kidney. Immediately she noticed a difference.

donor dash 5pkg frame 2038 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

“The first thing was seeing my face in a mirror and I had pink in my skin!”

Slowly but surely Claire would regain strength. Nine months after driving herself to the hospital, she was able to go home.

donor dash 5pkg frame 2398 What A Difference It Can Make In Somebodys Life: Donor Dash Supports Organ Donation

(credit: Claire Montour)

“All because somebody said yes to organ, eye and tissue donation, what a powerful thing, what a difference it can make in somebody’s life.”

Sunday’s Donor Dash is at 8 a.m. at Washington Park in Denver.

LINK: Donor Dash

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

