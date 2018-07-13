  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For only the third day this month, temperatures will stay shy of 90° in Denver and all along the Front Range on Friday. There is a also a very slight chance for thunderstorms at lower elevations after about 4 p.m. Higher elevations including the foothills, Palmer Divide, the Cheyenne Ridge and of course the mountains have a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorm but widespread rain is not expected anywhere in Colorado on Friday.

On Saturday we’ll see high pressure build over the state which should effectively shut down any chance for rain except over the higher mountains (above 9,500 about feet) during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also turn hotter on Saturday with 90s returning to Denver and the entire urban corridor.

Then on Sunday a summer cold front will drop into Colorado from Wyoming causing temperatures to drop about 10 degrees. The front should also bring at least a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon on Sunday.

We’ll then return to small chances for late afternoon thunderstorms for at least the first couple of days of next week.

5day Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Largely Limited To The Mountains

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Largely Limited To The Mountains

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s