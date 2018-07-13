  • CBS4On Air

Jose Vallejo-Cano (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to serve 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault for strangling his girlfriend.

The Denver District Attorney’s office says Jose Vallejo-Cano was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to the charges in the death of 23-year-old Araceli Miranda.

Authorities have said Miranda was found dead in the back seat of a car in October 2016.

According to court documents, Vallejo-Cano was found nearby hiding behind a trash bin.

Miranda’s mother called police that morning to report her daughter missing. She also told authorities that she had received a notice that Vallejo-Cano had removed a monitored ankle bracelet.

He was required to wear the bracelet after assaulting Miranda earlier that month.

