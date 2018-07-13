  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boyd Lebeda, Forest Fire, High Park Fire, Larimer County, Local TV, Wildfires

By Jim Benemann

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some 200,00 acres of Colorado forest have already burned this summer. The grim news has many of us who enjoy the backcountry wondering what those lands will look like in the future.

forest after fire 10pkg frame 683 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

(credit: CBS)

Not to worry, says an expert with the Colorado State Forest Service. CBS4’s Jim Benemann spent time with Boyd Lebeda in the area of the High Park Fire in Larimer County in 2012. It was massive, destroying 259 homes and taking one life. But six years later, the burn scar is showing encouraging signs of new life.

forest after fire 6vo transfer frame 210 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

(credit: CBS)

“The forest is an adaptive eco-system. It’s burned before and it will burn again. It’s remarkably resilient. Many people say wildfires destroy forestland. I prefer to say they just set it up for its next life,” said Lebeda.

forest after fire 10pkg frame 803 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

CBS4’s Jim Benemann interviews Boyd Lebeda (credit: CBS)

Lebeda was at the scene during the High Park Fire, helping marshall resources with his keen knowledge of the terrain.

forest after fire 6vo transfer frame 270 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

(credit: CBS)

Benemann asked if it was hard to watch the fire play out, he responded, “In a sense, yes. But it’s also a natural process of the forests. This land will look different in the future, but there will be recovery.”

aerials high park firens Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

An image from Copter4 during the High Park Fire on June 22, 2012 (credit: CBS)

Aspen tress are big winners after a fire. When the mature ones burned, it stimulated the roots systems to sprout new aspen. Wildflowers and shrubs, once choked out by the tree shade, are now thriving in the sunshine. The acreage we walked is managed by CSU foresters. They’re planting lodgepole and ponderosa pine to compliment what nature is springing up on its own.

forest after fire 6vo transfer frame 360 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

(credit: CBS)

It’s remarkable to see the diversity of the plant life now. And new plant life means wildlife are gradually moving back into the area to see what’s on the menu. Lebeda showed many small trees that are showing signs of accelerated growth over the past year.

forest after fire 10pkg frame 949 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

CBS4’s Jim Benemann interviews Boyd Lebeda (credit: CBS)

“That’s always a good sign. It tells us the tree is getting enough moisture and getting established,” said Lebeda.

forest after fire 6vo transfer frame 780 Burn Scars Bring New Life To Forests Destroyed By Fire

(credit: CBS)

What we can’t predict is how a warming climate and drier conditions going forward will impact the forests of the future. However, Lebeda is confident that, while different, these special places will still be places of beauty and solitude.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Jim Benemann is a longtime anchor at CBS4. He’s coming up on 40 years in the TV news business and loves reporting on the stories Coloradans are talking about. Send him your story ideas and follow Jim on Twitter @jimbcbs4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s