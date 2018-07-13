HUDSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 36-year-old man has been issued a summons for careless driving after police say he fell asleep at the wheel before causing a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just north of Hudson in Weld County and left dozens injured.

William Carroll, of Littleton, was driving a truck near County Roads 22 and 49 right before the crash. The impact when his truck hit the school bus sent both vehicles off the road.

The bus, which was carrying as many as 40 people, rolled over on it side.

The bus was bringing a group of Greeley Central High School students home from a trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver. A few of the crash victims remained in the hospital Friday morning.

The bus driver suffered a broken arm.

Witnesses say workers from a nearby oil well rushed to the scene to help the students after the crash.

“I saw a bunch of kids laying on the ground, the guys from Noble Energy helped them out, and I just saw thousands of ambulances pulling in and out of this place,” said one witness.