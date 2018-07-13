By Sam Quinn

(247 SPORTS) – The Brooklyn Nets will accept the salaries of Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a protected first-round pick in 2019, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The move also sends Isaiah Whitehead to Denver, but he will be waived according to Wojnarowski.

The Nuggets made this trade in order to avoid the luxury tax. They save $21 million in total, money that was necessary after re-signing Will Barton and giving Nikola Jokic a max contract this offseason. When the Wilson Chandler trade is accounted for as well, the Nuggets have now managed to save over $30 million in raw salary and even more in luxury tax dollars for only the cost of one first-round pick. Not bad considering the salary crunch this offseason has presented to most teams. The rest of the league, still looking for ways to save money, no longer has Brooklyn as an option.

The Nets, meanwhile, add another first-round pick to their growing stash. Their ill-fated trade with the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce finally conveyed its final pick in last month’s draft, meaning the Nets now control their own choices moving forward. Add in a potentially valuable Denver pick, and the Nets are building a worthwhile group of young talent. They are also projected to have approximately $70 million in cap space next summer, so this rebuild in Brooklyn could conclude in the near future.