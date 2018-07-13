DENVER (CBS4) – The South Adams County Water & Sanitation District has shut down three wells after potentially harmful chemicals used in firefighting foam and manufacturing were found in the water.

Representatives from the district said they started investigating the water supply in the area near Interstate 270 and Quebec Street.

A source told CBS4 they have not begun to try to find out where contamination came from. That will involve additional sampling and testing.

The district said it is buying water from Denver’s utility to make up the difference.

The district serves approximately 50,000 people in Commerce City.