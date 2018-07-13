DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has so much to offer in the way of fun, cultural events. This week you can explore everything from an old fashioned county fair to African arts and culture.

Watch a movie under the summer sky at Bronco’s Stadium at Mile High. Enjoy family fun while watching the Disney Pixar film “Coco” on Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The Colorado Black Arts Festival takes over City Park this weekend. The 32nd annual celebration of African arts and culture includes live music, dance performances, and interactive demonstrations Friday through Sunday. It’s a free, all-ages event.

Head to Clement Park in Littleton for the 24th Annual Colorado Irish Festival. Rock your kilt while listening to bagpipes, and enjoy Irish food, drinks, and dancing during the three-day event. Tickets start at $7.

Ride carnival rides and taste blue ribbon pies at the Denver County Fair! Friday through Sunday, make your way to the National Western Complex for goat yoga, roller derby, and so much more! Tickets are $3 for kids, and $10 for adults.

