DENVER (CBS4)– Police need help finding a wanted man they have identified in the murder of a former East High School football star.

Auviauntea Lescan Mique Evans, 19, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Reese Grant-Cobb on July 1.

Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue outside Bourbon Grill when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

Evans is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Grant-Cobb was getting ready to head to the University of Northern Colorado in the fall.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two other individuals who police believe were involved in the attack, one of them is believed to be Evans. The other has not been identified.

Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 with any information about this crime. To be eligible for a $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.

A tribute service will be held for Reese Grant-Cobb on July 17 at 2:30 p.m. It will take place at the City Park pavilion at 1700 North York Street.