WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus was involved in a crash in Weld County on Thursday afternoon. At least two people were seriously injured.

The Colorado State Patrol says that there were 40 people on the bus when it collided with a truck at Weld County Roads 22 and 49 just after 4 p.m. That’s near Hudson.

It is unclear the age range of those on the school bus. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

Copter4 flew over the crash scene where the school bus was on its side on the side of the road.



The northbound lanes of that intersection are partially blocked. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.