(credit: Rio Grande Scenic Railroad)

ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) — A rainstorm Wednesday swept debris from a charred hillside in Costilla County, interrupting the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad’s first trip over La Veta pass since a wildfire closed the area in late June.

According to a railroad spokesperson, the train encountered a washout over the tracks as it reached the fire-ravaged slopes during Wednesday’s trip.

rio grande scenic railroad Trains First Post Fire Trip Halted By Rain, Wildfire Debris

(credit: Rio Grande Scenic Railroad)

A culvert became plugged with “burned logs and rubbish,” typical of the material loosened from mountainsides following wildfires that eradicate the above-ground vegetation and below-ground roots systems that hold it in place.

Wednesday’s excursion was the first since the company canceled its weekly ride June 28th. The video was found on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad’s Facebook page by Visit Alamosa Colorado.

The train eventually completed its journey across the pass after railroad crews cleared the tracks at the site of the washout. But passengers were taken off the train and bused back to Alamosa while crews worked.

Railroad spokesman Joseph Arellano said the company chose to prioritize passengers’ safety. Additional repairs were needed to the tracks and possibly the culvert; safe crossing was not guaranteed.

That repair work was being completed Thursday.

Freight service on the same route is expected to resume Friday.

The next Rio Grande excursion ride is scheduled, as normal, for next Wednesday.

Another iconic Colorado railroad, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Guage, resumed activity Thursday following its five-week closure during the 54,129-acre 416 Fire.

gettyimages 973240972 Trains First Post Fire Trip Halted By Rain, Wildfire Debris

DURANGO, CO – JUNE 12: The smoke from the 416 fire obscures the sun as it continues to burn on June 12, 2018 in Durango, Colorado. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has now burned 25,900 acres. No homes have burned and no firefighters have been injured. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“I know Durango is dealing with the same issues we’re dealing with here,” Arellano said.

Additional complications from wildfire debris are possible, Arellano noted, due to approaching rain-heavy weather systems that make up Colorado’s monsoon season.

spring fire on july 7 credit spring fire facebook Trains First Post Fire Trip Halted By Rain, Wildfire Debris

Spring Fire on July 7. (credit: InciWeb)

The Spring Fire was sparked June 27. It grew quickly and destroyed 148 homes in the Forbes Park, Wagon Creek, and Sangre De Cristo Ranches neighborhoods.

It incinerated the Rio Grande’s boxcar-shaped Fir concert stage near the top of La Veta Pass.

To help replace it, a GoFundMe page was started. Insurance requires a $250,000 deductible to begin repairs.

The railroad is utilizing other venues to maintain its summer concert schedule.

As of Thursday, the Spring Fire measured 107,967 acres and was 83 percent contained.

