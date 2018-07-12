DENVER (CBS4) – Oprah Winfrey is expanding her food empire and taking an interest in a restaurant chain that has a location in Cherry Creek.

Winfrey’s latest equity investment is in True Food Kitchen. She’s joining the board of directors.

True Food Kitchen has 23 locations in 10 states including one in Colorado. The Colorado restaurant is located at 2800 East 2nd Avenue in Denver.

Winfrey said in a statement that she was impressed with the team at True Food Kitchen’s passion for healthy eating.

“When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team’s passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company’s future,” she said.

Winfrey also owns a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers and she has a partnership with Heinz.