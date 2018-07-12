By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After five days in a row with highs in the mid and upper 90s and not a drop of rain in the metro area, Thursday will not be as hot or as dry.

The large ridge of high pressure responsible for our July heat wave will move far enough east of Colorado to weaken its grip on Colorado weather. That will allow monsoon moisture that has been trapped south of us in Arizona and New Mexico to stream north into our state. The result will be numerous thunderstorms in the foothills and mountains Thursday afternoon and possibly a few showers or thunderstorms for Denver and the Front Range after 3-4 p.m. Brief heavy rain is possible almost anywhere in Colorado.

Thunderstorms will again develop in the high country Friday afternoon but fewer are expected to drift east toward the metro area.

Then a ridge of high pressure will move back over Colorado on Saturday causing rain chances to drop to near zero everywhere but the mountains.

Meanwhile temperatures will stay at or below normal over the next five days. Opposite from the last five days.

RELATED: 2012 Record Falls After Day 30 In Denver With 90-Degree Temps

And by the way, our “normal” high temperature in Denver has now reached 90 degrees. That’s as high as it goes so from a climate standpoint, we have now entered the hottest time of the year. Our normal high stays 90 degrees for the next three weeks before dropping back into the 80s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.