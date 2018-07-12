LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4) – Jesper Joergensen, the man accused of starting the Spring Fire, was informed in court on Thursday that he faces 141 counts of arson.

Investigators say Joergensen is from Denmark and in the country illegally. They say he built a fire pit to cook food and told authorities he believed the fire was out afterwards. The Spring Fire that the fire pit triggered in late June went on to destroy at least 148 homes near La Veta in southern Colorado.

Joergensen made his court appearance by phone Thursday. CBS4 partner KKTV reported he was silent over the phone as he was advised of the charges against him.

The Spring Fire burn area covers more than 107,000 acres. It is 83 percent contained. Some mandatory evacuations remain in place in Huerfano County but all have been lifted in Costilla County.

