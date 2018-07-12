By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas, who is entering his 8th year in the NBA, will be reunited with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone who coached him when both were in Sacramento.

Thomas played in just 32 games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 15.6 points per game in 17 games with the Lakers.

The move spices things up at the back-up point guard competition. 2017 second round draft pick Monte Morris was expected to be the Nuggets back-up point guard behind Jamal Murray; however that job now seems less than secure.

For his career Thomas has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

