By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas, who is entering his 8th year in the NBA, will be reunited with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone who coached him when both were in Sacramento.

DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 10: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 130-123. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Thomas played in just 32 games last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 15.6 points per game in 17 games with the Lakers.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after drawing a foul from Isaiah Taylor #22 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The move spices things up at the back-up point guard competition. 2017 second round draft pick Monte Morris was expected to be the Nuggets back-up point guard behind Jamal Murray; however that job now seems less than secure.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers draws a foul as he drives against Isaiah Taylor #22 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For his career Thomas has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

