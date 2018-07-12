  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forged Modern
(credit: CBS)

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– A local furniture designer is giving those in the recovery community a path to success.

Morris Turner is one of those benefiting from the opportunity.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 548 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

“I was a drug addict mainly opiates,” Turner said.

For years, the only thing he thought about was getting his next fix.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 1530 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“You’re really only thinking in the short term there’s no long term goes, all of that goes out the window to be honest,” he said.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 2242 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Six months ago, all of that changed when he met John Moinzad.

Moinzad an interior designer who combined his work and his own experience with alcohol to help others suffering from addiction.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 998 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

“Quite frankly my career before gave me the ability to change people’s lifestyle, this gives me the opportunity to change their lives,” he said.

He launched Forged Modern, a high-end furniture line, giving those in the recovery community, work, without judgment.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 2110 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Every piece of the collection is built by or connected to someone in recovery.

“There’s some emotion behind their work and there is passion behind their work because they have been discouraged for a long time,” he said.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 968 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Turner is just one example and says without this connection is not sure where he’d be today.

“It’s drastically different, these days I think a year in advance… well we’ll say six months,” he laughed, “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I try and look forward,” Turner said.

recovery furniture 10pkg frame 1088 Furniture Designer Offers New Path To Those In Addiction Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Moinzad also runs a sober living home and all the material he uses is reclaimed or up-cycled.

Together they celebrated the opening of their new showroom on North Broadway.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s